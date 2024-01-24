A Thai court will on Wednesday rule on whether former prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat broke the rules of a 2023 election won by his party, in the first of two cases targeting an opposition that has threatened radical reforms to the country.

The Harvard-educated Pita, whose bid to become leader was thwarted by lawmakers allied with the royalist military, is accused of holding shares in a media company in violation of election law and could lose his parliamentary seat.

Pita has argued before the Constitutional Court that the firm's loss of its broadcast concession in 2007 meant it cannot be considered a mass media organization.