The toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 has passed 25,000, health officials in the enclave said on Sunday, amid heavy Israeli strikes and street battles raging across the Hamas-run Strip.

Israeli forces and Hamas fighters clashed in several locations, from Jabalia in the north to Khan Younis farther south.

Gaza's health ministry said 178 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, one of the deadliest days so far of the war. Israel's military said a soldier was killed in fighting.