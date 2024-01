The northern lights are likely to be observed in Hokkaido again in 2024 after fascinating many people across the prefecture in December last year.

Solar activity is forecast to increase toward 2025, likely leading to opportunities to see the ethereal curtains of lights.

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are a phenomenon in which electrons from space collide with oxygen and nitrogen in the atmosphere and glow when they enter Earth along the geomagnetic field.