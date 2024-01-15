U.S. lawmakers released a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown on Jan. 20, greatly reducing the chances of a closure but risking conservative Republican ire against House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The temporary spending bill would extend funds for some agencies that face a Jan. 20 deadline through March 1 and for others that face a Feb. 2 deadline through March. 8. The Senate will begin procedural votes on the bill, known as a continuing resolution, on Tuesday and will require cooperation among the 100 senators to pass it before the deadline.

"To avoid a shutdown, it will take bipartisan cooperation in the Senate and the House to quickly pass the CR and send it to the President’s desk before Friday’s funding deadline,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.