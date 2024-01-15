The government will step up its efforts to rebuild the lives of those affected by the New Year's Day earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula by using an additional ¥100 billion from reserve funds from the fiscal 2023 budget within this month.

The use of additional funds for an emergency aid package that will be unveiled soon was announced Sunday by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as he visited areas devastated by the quake that hit Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas.

The emergency package will consist of measures such as temporary housing for those affected and the rebuilding of infrastructure damaged by the magnitude 7.6 quake.