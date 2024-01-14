A Kyodo News survey released Sunday shows that 86.6% of respondents back tougher political funds control laws in Japan amid a fundraising scandal embroiling the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

A total of 61.6% were also dissatisfied with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's handling of the aftermath of a magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day.

The telephone survey, which started on Saturday, put the approval rating for Kishida's Cabinet at 27.3%, up 5 points from an all-time low of 22.3% in the previous poll in December but remaining in the 20% range for the third consecutive poll.

The disapproval rate, meanwhile, fell 7.9 points to 57.5% from the previous survey's record high. Kishida became prime minister in October 2021.

A total of 80.2% of respondents believe LDP factions should be dissolved following revelations multiple members allegedly failed to declare hundreds of millions of yen of fundraising revenue in political funding reports.

Regarding measures taken by the LDP to prevent such issues from occurring again, 75.1% said they have "no expectations," while 22.4% were more optimistic.

On the topic of wage hikes, 85% were skeptical they will rise more than prices, while 11.4% said they will happen.