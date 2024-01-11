The government on Thursday designated the powerful earthquake that rocked Ishikawa Prefecture and other parts of central Japan on New Year's Day as a "disaster of extreme severity," boosting subsidies for reconstruction work in affected communities.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government aims to boost its financial support for local authorities to implement measures such as the speedy reconstruction of roads and farmland, following the magnitude 7.6 temblor that left at least 213 people dead and 52 unaccounted for.

Improving the living conditions of victims and addressing their health needs have become an urgent task.