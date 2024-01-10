A rare message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Japan expressing sympathy for a powerful earthquake on New Year's Day has raised speculation that Pyongyang may be signaling its openness to dialogue after showing no interest in Tokyo's aspiration to hold a bilateral summit.

As the Japanese government assesses the intention behind the message addressed to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, one official was optimistic, saying it "may be a sign."

In the hope of a breakthrough in the long-standing issue of Pyongyang's past abduction of Japanese nationals, Kishida has vowed to advance "high-level discussions under my direct initiative" to realize a summit with Kim.