While a new school term began on Tuesday in areas affected by the New Year’s Day earthquake, many schools in Ishikawa Prefecture remained closed, with those in the hardest-hit cities of Wajima and Suzu unable to know when they could resume classes.

According to the prefectural government, out of 340 public and private schools ranging from the elementary to high-school level, only about 70% could start the new term as scheduled. In Toyama Prefecture, 14 schools have pushed back the start date.

In Ishikawa Prefecture, some schools have been turned into evacuation centers, while others have been damaged and need repairs before they can reopen.