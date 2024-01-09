People struggling in the aftermath of a New Year's Day earthquake in central Japan have been confronted with the additional challenges that come from social media misinformation, prompting experts to warn people to think twice before sharing unsourced reports.

"I keep my smartphone, keys and money in my pocket when I sleep," said a 45-year-old man staying in an evacuation center in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture. "There's information on social media about suspicious persons" wandering around the disaster area.

The man said he received a photo from an acquaintance of a silver van which he was told was being used in robberies of homes whose residents evacuated after the earthquake. The image showed the car's license plate.