Local Chinese officials have unveiled their priorities for 2024, with pledges by some rich provinces to take the lead in driving growth shedding light on how Beijing’s economic strategy will play out nationwide.

Almost all 31 mainland provinces held meetings to discuss next year’s priorities after the end of the Central Economic Work Conference in Beijing earlier this month. The country’s top leaders at that conclave conveyed their commitment to stimulating the economy and developing emerging sectors.

Wealthy provinces such as Zhejiang and Guangdong responded to the central government’s call for economically strong regions to play a "pivotal role” in supporting the national economy. They pledged to speed up infrastructure investment and outlined plans to grow in high value-added sectors.