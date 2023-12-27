Israel's war on Hamas will last for months, Israel's military chief said, as a string of incidents outside the Gaza Strip highlighted the risk of the conflict spreading.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on Tuesday from the Gaza border that the war would go on "for many months."

"There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting," Halevi said. "We will reach Hamas' leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months."