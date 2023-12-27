Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday vowed to improve transparency around money raised by political fundraising parties in response to the slush funds scandal involving factions of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"We will hold discussions under a new organization to lay the groundwork for parliamentary debates on ways to restore public trust in politics during next year's ordinary session," Kishida said in a speech at a meeting hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate.

"At least, we must work to make money from fundraising parties more transparent," he said. "It is quite possible that a revision of the political funds control law will be discussed."