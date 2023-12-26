A woman believed to be in her 20s was stabbed to death in Nagoya on Tuesday, police said.

Police received a phone call around 11:20 a.m., in which the caller said "I killed a person" at a karaoke facility near JR Nagoya Station.

Officers from the Aichi prefectural police department who rushed to the facility found the victim stabbed with a knife and collapsed. The woman was taken to hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Police arrested a man who calls himself Haruki Soga, 25, of unknown address and occupation, at the scene of the crime for attempted murder after he admitted to stabbing the woman.

According to investigators, Soga said he also drowned a woman in her 30s in a bathtub at her house in Nagoya where he claimed they lived together. Police found the woman unconscious in the bathtub after rushing to the scene.

The suspect is injured and is being treated at a hospital, according to the police department.