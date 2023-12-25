The largest faction of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which is at the center of a slush fund scandal, had once decided to abolish the practice of giving kickbacks to its members after they sold fundraising party tickets, informed sources said Sunday.

The decision was made by senior officials of the faction, Seiwa Seisaku Kenkyukai, formerly headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and known as the Abe faction, ahead of a fundraising party in 2022, but was later withdrawn and kickbacks were given as before, the sources said.

Investigators from the Tokyo Public Prosecutor's Office questioned former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and Hiroshige Seko, former secretary-general of the LDP in the House of Councilors, both senior members of the faction, on a voluntary basis, people familiar with the matter said Monday.