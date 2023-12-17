Alex Batty, a British teen who went missing six years ago and was found this week in southwest France, has arrived back in the U.K., police said Saturday.

Hailing from the northern English city of Oldham, Alex was picked up on Wednesday night by a driver in a mountainous area of southern France.

"It gives me great pleasure to say Alex has now made his safe return back to the U.K. after six years," Matt Boyle of Greater Manchester Police told reporters at the force's headquarters in northwest England.