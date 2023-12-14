Natalia Yermakova's husband, Alexander, has been fighting in Ukraine for over a year after responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization call as a volunteer. Wounded in the leg, he was operated on and then sent back to the front.

A believer in what Russia calls its "special military operation" against Ukraine, Natalia is toiling as a volunteer in a "Family Battalion" in Moscow.

She is one of a group of around 40 mostly female relatives of mobilized men who thread camouflage netting, make signs to mark minefields, gather candles to be used in dug-outs, and put food parcels together in their free time.