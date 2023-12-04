Gong Chengqiang used to make 200,000 yuan ($28,000) a year in Hangzhou in a technology company before it shuttered during the pandemic. He now grows strawberries in rural Zhejiang province, and is expecting to lose at least the same amount after 40% of his harvest was destroyed by disease.

The 30-year-old decided to move to the countryside after an attempt at finance blogging failed, and he developed an interest in fruit. Fellow bloggers pledged angel investment for Gong, who aspires to change the taste, quality and price of 20 different types of fruit. Gong is committed to seeing the idea through, but struggles with feelings of isolation, especially as his parents are disappointed with his decision.

"My dad’s family worked as farmers their entire lives,” said Gong. "Their one wish is for their children to have a different life, and (they'll) wonder why they put me through school for so many years if I just go back to farming.”