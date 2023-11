Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailed on Thursday the late Henry Kissinger's "significant contributions" to peace and stability in Asia.

Kissinger "made significant contributions to the regional peace and stability, including the normalization of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and China," Kishida told reporters after the former U.S. secretary of state died at age 100.

"I'd like to express my most sincere respect to the great achievements he made," Kishida added. "I also would like to offer my condolences."

Kissinger in the 1970s had referred to the Japanese as "treacherous sons of bitches" for wanting normal relations with China when he was national security advisor to then-U.S. President Richard Nixon, according to documents declassified in 2006.

Kissinger made the comments just before Nixon met Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka in Hawaii in August 1972, according to transcripts released by the National Security Archive.

Kissinger was angry apparently because Japan, a key U.S. ally, had defied the foreign policy of the United States, which at that time had diplomatic ties only with Taiwan.

Henry Kissinger at the White House in October 2017 | AP / via Kyodo

Tanaka established diplomatic relations with China on Sept. 29, 1972, seven years before the United States restored formal links with Beijing and severed official diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Nixon, however, had made a landmark visit to China months earlier — in February 1972 — to end 20 years of frosty relations between the two countries.