A cargo ship operated by a Japanese company has been seized in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi armed group, the Israeli military said Sunday.

A Japanese government official said that Nippon Yusen — more widely known as NYK Line — has notified the country's transport ministry that the cargo ship operated by the Tokyo-based company had been seized.

In a statement, the Houthis said they captured an Israeli vessel and have sailed it to Yemen.

The Israeli prime minister's office said that it strongly condemns the Iranian attack against an international vessel.

"The ship, which is owned by a British company and is operated by a Japanese firm, was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Houthi militia," it said, adding that no Israelis are aboard the ship.

Nippon Yusen has confirmed that it operates the car-carrying ship, named the Galaxy Leader. A total of 25 people are on board and the crew hails from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

The Houthis said the seizure of the vessel was done on behalf of Palestinians who are being massacred by Israel. They said they will target all ships related to Israel and warned that no country's vessels should engage with Israel in the Red Sea.

The Israel Defense Forces said, "The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence."

The crew did not include an Israeli and the ship "is not an Israeli ship," the military said, noting that the vessel departed Turkey bound for India.