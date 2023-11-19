Hamas must release more hostages to position itself for a significant increase in aid to Gaza and a pause in fighting, one of the United States' top Middle East envoys said Saturday.

"The surge in humanitarian relief, the surge in fuel, the pause in fighting will come when hostages are released,” said Brett McGurk, who is President Joe Biden’s coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa.

McGurk, speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue, a regional security conference in Bahrain, said the U.S. approach has helped hostage negotiations so far.