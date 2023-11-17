Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he has been invited by U.S. President Joe Biden to make a state visit early next year, an announcement that comes as the two countries step up cooperation bilaterally and trilaterally with South Korea in the face of increasing security challenges in Asia.

Kishida disclosed Biden's invitation after they held talks in San Francisco on the sidelines of an annual Asia-Pacific economic summit.

The leaders discussed their respective diplomatic engagements with China and agreed to continue close coordination, according to the two governments.