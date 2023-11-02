Flanked by candles and a crystal ball, Ukrainian clairvoyant Roman Zavydovskyi tells his viewers: "I want to assure you, the end of the full-scale war will be in 2024."

With Kyiv and independent military analysts unable to predict where the 20-month war will head next, some Ukrainians are turning to the predictive powers of astrologers, tarot readers, witches and magicians.

"Most of all people ask 'When will the war end?' The second most popular question is 'When will Putin die?'" Zavydovskyi said.