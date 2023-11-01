A Brooklyn man and a Montreal couple were charged on Tuesday in New York with scheming to violate U.S. sanctions by exporting millions of dollars of technology to Russia, including electronics supporting the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 52; Nikolay Goltsev, 37, and Kristina Puzyreva, 32, were each charged with smuggling, conspiracy to violate sanctions and wire fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Nasriddinov, a Russian-Tajikistan national, was arrested in Brooklyn and that thousands of semiconductors and other electronics were recovered from his home.