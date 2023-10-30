The total number of organ donations from brain-dead people has hit the 1,000 mark, 26 years after Japan's organ transplant law came into force in 1997, according to the Japan Organ Transplant Network.

The 1,000th case involved a man in his 60s who has been declared brain-dead at a hospital in western Japan based on the law, the network said Saturday.

While the number of organ donations from brain-dead people has been on the rise, there is still a shortage of donors as less than 3% of patients seeking organs have actually received transplants.