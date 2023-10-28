Washington and Beijing are working together toward holding a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in San Francisco next month, a senior U.S. official said, following a rare visit to the U.S. capitol by China’s top diplomat.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Biden for about one hour, with the U.S. leader emphasizing the need to “manage competition in the relationship responsibly” and maintain open lines of communication while cooperating on global challenges, the White House said Friday.

The visit by Wang — the highest-ranking Chinese official to travel to Washington in about five years — had been seen as a move to help pave the way for a Biden-Xi Biden during the Nov. 16-17 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.