The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has drawn up a leaflet advising parents on how to care for children suffering from COVID-19 aftereffects.

"Aftereffects of the disease are an issue also for children," an official of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said, calling on parents to utilize the leaflet, which shows specific symptoms and advice on measures to take.

COVID-19 was downgraded in May to Class 5, which also includes diseases such as seasonal flu, from Class 2, under the infectious disease control law.