Vital aid moved into Gaza from Egypt for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war erupted two weeks ago, fulfilling a key demand of U.S., European and Arab leaders as the humanitarian situation in the besieged territory worsens.

Around 20 trucks carrying aid for Gaza began crossing the Rafah border point on Saturday morning, Egyptian TV channel Extra News reported. Palestinian officials said they carried medicines and limited amounts of food.

"This is an important first step that will alleviate the suffering of innocent people,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "My thanks go to all those involved who made this possible.”