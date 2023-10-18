Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other. The blast ignited protests in the West Bank and around the Middle East and forced the cancellation of U.S. President Joe Biden's highly anticipated visit to Jordan.

The Hamas-run health ministry claimed that Israel was behind the attack on the al-Ahli hospital in central Gaza, but Israel's military blamed a malfunctioning rocket fired by Islamic Jihad militants.

The strike, soon after the U.N. said at least six were killed in a strike on a nearby U.N.-run school during Israeli bombardments, escalates the 11-day-old war, which has already claimed thousands of lives on both sides.