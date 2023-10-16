A new internal affairs ministry panel is set to tackle issues related to the salaries and work styles of local government employees amid changing social conditions, including the declining population and progress in digitalization.

In light of the purpose and history of the current local civil servant system, the panel members are expected to exchange opinions about salary, personnel management systems and work styles.

The local public service law stipulates that local governments determine the salaries and working conditions of their employees by taking into account those of workers at the central government and other local governments.

With workers seeking job satisfaction, a sense of growth and work style flexibility in recent years, the panel will examine whether the current local civil servant system is up to date.

Local governments are struggling with labor shortages due to population decreases and the migration of young residents to urban areas.

Amid increasing competition for human resources from private companies, local governments face an urgent need to accept various work styles.

The team will hold its first meeting Tuesday, with discussions scheduled to take place every two to three months. It is expected to release a report around March 2026 at the earliest.

The panel will have 18 members, including academic experts in labor economics and public administration as well as labor union and economic organization representatives.