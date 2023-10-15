Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, are considering resuming working-level talks later this month on the proposed easing of export rules for defense equipment, ruling party sources said Sunday.

The focus of the talks will be on the handling of equipment produced under license in Japan, according to the sources.

Within the LDP, an idea has been floated to review export rules so that ammunition and other equipment produced under license can be provided to the United States, whose stockpiles have been depleted due to aid to Ukraine.