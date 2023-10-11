Japan's culture ministry will hold an advisory panel meeting on Thursday in one of the final steps toward seeking a dissolution order against the Unification Church religious group, the ministry said Wednesday.

The government plans to hear opinions from experts in the Religious Juridical Persons Council before formally deciding within Thursday whether to seek the order, officials said. If it decides to go ahead, the government is set to ask Tokyo District Court for the order as early as Friday.

Article 81 of the religious corporations law stipulates that a court can issue such an order if, "in violation of laws and regulations, the religious corporation commits an act which is clearly found to harm public welfare substantially" or if "the religious corporation commits an act which deviates substantially from the purpose of a religious organization."