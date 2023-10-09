American economic historian Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel economics prize for "having advanced our understanding of women's labor market outcomes," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

The prestigious award — formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — is the last of this year's crop of Nobel prizes and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($999,137).

"This year's Laureate in the Economic Sciences, Claudia Goldin, provided the first comprehensive account of women's earnings and labor market participation through the centuries," the prize-giving body said in a statement.