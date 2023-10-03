The EU will signal Tuesday how Brussels will muscle up to counter China's aggressive trade policies, including by unveiling a list of sensitive technologies that must be kept out of Beijing's hands.

Brussels is building a trade armory to protect the bloc from actions by rival countries, including a tool aimed at punishing nations that seek to put pressure on one of its member states.

The European Commission will publish a list of critical technologies it believes Europe must not make easily available to countries where Brussels fears they could harm the bloc's security, EU interests, or human rights.