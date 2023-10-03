Myanmar residents of Japan held a fundraising event in Tokyo over the weekend to help provide support for the approximately 2 million people displaced in the military's crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in the strife-torn country.

At the Federal Festival in Tokyo's Ikebukuro shopping and entertainment district, members of ethnic minority groups performed traditional music and dances and offered local dishes and crafts to showcase Myanmar's diversity as a country with more than 100 ethnic groups.

"With proceeds from this event, we would like to help ethnic minority people in Myanmar ... suffering due to the military crackdown," Khin Zay Yar Myint, one of the organizers, said on Saturday.