Since Azerbaijan's army overran the Nagorno Karabakh enclave in a lightning offensive last week, nearly 90% of the region's ethnic Armenian population have fled out of fear of the victorious force.

Ofelya Hayrapetyan didn't hesitate for a second when her son managed to reach Khachmach village and confirmed Karabakh's border with Armenia had opened.

"I just took my jewellery. Women, children and the elderly, everyone left in the first vehicle they could find," she said as she rested in Vayk.