A senior Ukrainian official reported heavy fighting in the northeast of the country on Sunday, with Kyiv's forces holding their lines and making gains in some areas.

Russia's military said it had halted Ukrainian forces in the northeast. The military also said it brought down three Ukrainian drones that had tried to strike Moscow and damaged a high-rise building reported to house government offices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Sunday as "a good day, a powerful day" at the front — particularly near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces say they are retaking ground lost when Russian forces took the city in May.