The U.S. will supply Taiwan with $345 million in defense equipment, services and training, using the fast-track authority that it has relied on to speed arms to Ukraine.

The package will include "critical defensive stockpiles, multi domain awareness, anti-armor and air-defense capabilities,” Defense Department spokesperson. Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said.

The Biden administration has emphasized its long-standing commitment to support Taiwan’s self-defense. China, which claims the self-governed island as part of its territory, quickly criticized the decision.