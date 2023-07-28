Popular Japanese kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting his parents' suicide, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.

The 47-year-old, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, is suspected of giving his mother Nobuko, 75, and his father Hiroyuki, 76, known as kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro, an excessive amount of sleeping drugs on May 17, resulting in their deaths, according to the indictment.

Investigative sources believe that Ennosuke, who was found collapsed alongside his parents at their home in Tokyo on May 18, also intended to take his own life.