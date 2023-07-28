Hong Kong’s High Court on Friday rejected a controversial injunction by the city’s government that would have banned a popular pro-democracy anthem. But the court battle has already raised concerns about increasingly suffocating government control over online speech in the city.

Rejecting the injunction bid, the court said on Friday that the publication and proliferation of the song is already punishable under the city’s National Security Law, also questioning the efficacy of a ban.

The court added that the injunction might intrude on freedom of expression and lead to “chillings effects” for innocent parties.