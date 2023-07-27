The Japanese government on Wednesday unveiled new emergency measures to help prevent sex crimes against minors, following allegations of sexual abuse involving Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of major talent agency Johnny & Associates, and the resultin g scandal .

Led by the Children and Families Agency, the emergency measures focus on protecting children and young adults from sexual assault.

As a part of the measures, the government plans to set up by September a hotline for male victims of sexual assault of all ages so that they or their parents have a way to seek psychological support if needed.