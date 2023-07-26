Korean War veteran Ryu Jae-sik has had a bullet fired by a Chinese soldier lodged in his chest for 70 years, a constant reminder of the conflict that never ended.

Ryu was a schoolboy when he was conscripted to fight for South Korea after it was invaded by the communist North on June 25, 1950, as Pyongyang tried to forcefully reunify a peninsula divided by Moscow and Washington at the end of World War II.

Now 91, Ryu says all he wants to witness in his remaining years is the real end of the war in which he fought.