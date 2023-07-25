Beijing – Hong Kong has effectively strengthened its customs inspections of vegetables imported from Japan, sources said Tuesday.
Hong Kong had expressed safety concerns over Japan’s plan to release into the sea of treated radioactive wastewater from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown.
The Hong Kong regional government has already increased the frequency of its radiation checks on Japanese fishery products. The scope of strict customs checks is expanding to Japanese fresh food other than fishery products, the sources said.
