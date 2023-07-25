  • Qin Gang | AFP-JIJI
    Qin Gang | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday, state media reported, after not being seen in the public eye for a month.

“China’s top legislature voted to appoint Wang Yi as foreign minister … as it convened a session on Tuesday,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

“Qin Gang was removed from the post of foreign minister.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW