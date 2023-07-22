Toyota plans to use regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover, executives said on Friday, raising the prospect of eventually using the moon’s water ice as an energy source in the future.

Japan has stepped up its space ambitions under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It is participating in NASA’s Artemis program and plans to have an astronaut at a lunar space station called Gateway as part of that in the latter half of the 2020’s.