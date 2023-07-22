Nuclear-armed North Korea fired "several" cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea early Saturday morning, the South Korean military said, in what could be an attempt to highlight its capability to strike military bases on the peninsula and in Japan.

South Korea's military said the launches took place at around 4 a.m., but did not offer any other details.

The launches came just three days after the North fired off two ballistic missiles from its west coast early Wednesday, and followed a test last week of the reclusive country's powerful Hwasong-18 solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile.