Tokyo is known for its exceptional public transportation and next-level walkability. Yet if you’re planning a trip to the world’s most populous city, or anywhere else in Japan, you might benefit from adding other transportation options to your excursions.

While these options are popular with foreign tourists, they could prove tricky if you don’t have a Japanese phone number or can’t read Japanese.

Here’s some guidance on your choices, along with their payment and registration methods, to make your travel experience in Tokyo — and the rest of Japan — smoother.