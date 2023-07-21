Japan and India have agreed to strengthen semiconductor supply chains with the aim of increasing economic security in response to China’s rising clout in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, minister of economy, trade and industry, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s minister of electronics and information technology, signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday in New Delhi.

The agreement comes amid Japan’s efforts to deepen partnerships with allies and like-minded nations to develop more resilient supply chains for critical products and materials, including chips, batteries and minerals, in the face of heightened geopolitical and economic security challenges posed by China and Russia.