Nissan on Wednesday became the first Japanese automaker to agree to adopt Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging technology in the U.S. and Canada, joining global peers in expanding their fast-charger network to boost EV adoption.

Starting in 2025, Nissan will equip its EVs with the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, as it targets 40% of U.S. vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2030, the company said.

American rivals Ford, General Motors and Rivian are among the companies that have accepted NACS, distancing from earlier efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant U.S. charging standard.