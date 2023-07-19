  • Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat attends a voting session on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister at the parliament in Bangkok on Wednesday. | REUTERS
BANGKOK – Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament after accepting a case against him alleging he was unqualified to run in a May 14 election.

Pita, who was due to contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday, has argued his ownership of shares in a media company was not a violation of election rules.

He has 15 days to respond, the court said in a statement.

